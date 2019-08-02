Researchers say new Alzheimer’s test can predict disease 20 years before memory loss

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN and CBS News) – A test to identify Alzheimer’s disease up to two decades before patients develop memory loss could become available in a few years.

Researchers from Washington University School of Medicine say the test measures the presence of a specific protein in the blood and in testing has been 94% accurate.

The test measures amyloid, a protein found in blood that is an indicator of Alzheimer’s disease. The new test accurately diagnoses brain amyloidosis, or a plaque build up in the brain.

While the test won’t be available for clinical use for several years, it could accurately diagnose and screen normal people for the markers that end up in a diagnosis of Alzheimer disease dementia. Patients could know their risk up to 20 years in advance.