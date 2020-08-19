Researchers believe some of the earliest humans also dealt with bed bugs

They found fossilized grass beds with ash, which they think was used to deter pests

(CNN) – Researchers say as long as humans have had beds, we’ve had to deal with bed bugs.

Researchers say they have found fossilized grass beds at an archaeological site in South Africa. The beds dated back to 200,000 years ago.

They were sitting on top of layers of ash.

Researchers believe the earliest humans used the ash to deter pests. They say the ash kept insects from crawling through the bed and blocked the pests’ breathing and biting.

The researchers also found remains from the camphor bush on top of the grass bedding. This plant is still used as a way to deter insects in parts of east Africa.

