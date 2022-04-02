BOSTON (AP) — A former top researcher at MIT who says he was inspired by the hit television show “Breaking Bad” when he purchased ingredients for the powerful poison ricin has been sentenced to six months of home confinement.

Ishtiaq Ali Saaem was also given three years of probation by a Boston federal court judge on Thursday.

Saaem said he never made poison but wanted to learn more about it when he purchased castor beans, the source of the ricin.

It’s not illegal to purchase castor beans, but Saaem pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice last year for lying to federal authorities about his reason for purchasing them.