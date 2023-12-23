EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 65-year-old woman from Fort Worth who is being identified as a founding member of The Dixie Chicks was killed and another person was hurt in a head-on collision Friday night, Dec. 22 along U.S. Highway 62 in Hudspeth County.

The woman was identified as Laura Caroline Lynch by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Multiple national media sources, including USA Today, The New York Post and CBS Network, are reporting that Lynch was a founding member of The Dixie Chicks musical group and was the woman who was killed in the crash outside of El Paso on Friday night. TMZ is also reporting Lynch, a founding member of the band, was killed in the crash.

The band has since been renamed The Chicks.

The crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. about 25 miles west of Dell City and about 8 miles west of Cornudas, according to DPS.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck was traveling westbound on U.S. 62 when the driver tried to pass another vehicle along a two-way undivided portion of the highway. That truck collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by Laura Caroline Lynch, 65, of Fort Worth.

Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver’s vehicle caught fire and that person was taken to an El Paso hospital with what were called non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the first vehicle was not identified by DPS.

The crash closed down the highway until about 1 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23

The crash remains under investigation and no other details are immediately available.