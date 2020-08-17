Reports: Pepperoni becomes latest item affected by coronavirus-related shortages

National and World

News outlets including USA Today report that small pizza shops say they are seeing higher prices for the popular topping

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Pizza, pepperoni.

bhumann34 via Pixabay

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The pandemic has left us with shortages in items ranging from toilet paper to disinfectant wipes and even coins.

But if you’re a pizza lover, the coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni may be even more troubling.

News outlets including USA Today report that small pizza shops say they are seeing higher prices for the popular topping.

According to Bloomberg, a South Dakota shop is paying $4.12 a pound for it. That’s compared to $2.87 a pound in January of 2019.

Bloomberg also found a New York pizzeria that says it’s paying $6 a pound — up from $4 a pound earlier this year.

The paper reports that large chains like Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Little Caesar’s and Papa John’s are not getting hit with price increases. That’s because their prices are set in long term contracts.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com

WKBN.com Murrow award