Reports of herpes skyrockets around Coachella music festival

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNN Newsource) - Coachella is associated with music, fashion and -- potentially -- STDs.

Herp Alert, a website that diagnoses and treats herpes, says cases of the STD skyrocketed.

The site saw the spike in the towns surrounding the famed music festival and in areas where many concert-goers live, like Los Angeles and San Diego.

Between the two weekends of Coachella, Herp Alert tallied up to 250 herpes cases per day. That's a record.

Typically, Herp Alert responds to about 12 cases a day.

The last time the site saw a major spike was during Oscars weekend, where it diagnosed 60 cases of herpes a day.