(WKBN) – JCPenney is considering closing hundreds of stores and filing for bankruptcy, Reuters is reporting.

According to Reuters, the decision could come next week.

As many as 850 stores may be permanently closing, but JCPenney is also considering alternatives that include negotiating a deal with creditors outside of bankruptcy court or obtaining additional financing, sources told Reuters.

JCPenney didn’t release a comment in regard to Reuters’ report.