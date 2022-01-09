(WJW) — Bob Saget, who was best known for his role on “Full House” and as host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” has died. He was 65 years old.

TMZ reported Sunday that Saget was found unresponsive at a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando by security around 4 p.m. Sources confirmed to the outlet that the comedian was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders but a cause of death is not known.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported they found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget had been on a standup tour, and had just performed in Jacksonville, Florida, Saturday night.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” Saget said in a Twitter post early Sunday morning. “Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s***. Check [my website] for my dates in 2022.”

Saget leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizzo and 3 kids.