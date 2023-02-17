(WKBN)- Friday is National Caregivers Day.

This is a time to recognize caregivers in the health field and those looking after loved ones.

It can be hard. The Cleveland Clinic found 36% of caregivers suffer from depression and anxiety.

More than half though feel like they can’t take a day off for their mental health.

Psychologists are encouraging you if you’re a caregiver to take time for yourself, even if it’s something small.

“So if that’s a five minute walk, stepping outside to do a breathing exercise, if it’s taking a few moments to journal or call or text a friend, for example, those can all be really meaningful for that individual caregiver,” said Lucille Carriere of the Cleveland Clinic.

She says if you notice a caregiver in your life is having a hard time, talk to them about how they’re feeling.