REPORT: 2 Ohio men arrested for alleged anti-Semitic terrorism plots in past year

A newly-released report says white supremacists continue to pose a serious threat to Jewish people in the United States

(WCMH) – This coming Sunday marks one year since a gunman opened fire in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11 people.

In a newly-released report, the Anti-Defamation League says white supremacists continue to pose a serious threat to Jewish people in the United States.

The new numbers from the ADL’s Center on Extremism show 780 anti-Semitic incidents in the first half of 2019. Last year in the same time period, there were 785 incidents.

According to the ADL, at least 15 of the anti-Semitic incidents over the past year since the Pittsburgh attack were severe enough to lead to arrests with charges ranging from murder to telecommunications harassment.

What stands out in the reported arrests is two of the 15 arrests happened in Ohio.

In December 2018, shortly after the attack in Pittsburgh, Damon Joseph, 21, was arrested on federal terrorism charges after the FBI said he planned to attack a synagogue in the Toledo area. Federal agents say he was inspired by the alleged Pittsburgh shooter.

Locally, a man was arrested in the Youngstown area after investigators say he posted a video on Instagram with a threat toward the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

CLICK HERE to read the ADL’s full report: “One Year After the Tree of Life Attack, American Jews Face Significant Threats.”

CLICK HERE to report an Anti-Semitic, Bias or Discriminatory Incident to the ADL.