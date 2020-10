Schools in the area are featuring pajama days and other dress-up days to celebrate

(WKBN) – Friday kicks off Red Ribbon Week for many school districts.

Each year from October 23 to 31, students across the country show their commitment to a drug-free lifestyle by wearing a red ribbon or other markers.

Schools in the area are featuring pajama days and other dress-up days to celebrate.

The Red Ribbon Campaign is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the nation, reaching millions of young people every year.

