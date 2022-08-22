(WKBN) – Dallas, Texas is the latest area to receive record-setting rainfall leading to major flash flooding. Several precipitation records were broken according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas. The heavy rainfall forced closures of roads and lead to major flooding all around the city.

How much rain fell in Dallas, Texas on August 21st and 22nd, 2022?

Radar estimates show areas receiving greater than 10″ of rainfall within a 24-hour period. The image below is from the Dallas Water Utilities Floodway Operations District. It is showing 24-hour rainfall around the city of Dallas as of Monday evening, Aug. 22. There are spots showing greater than a foot of rainfall.

City of Dallas, Texas Floodway Operations District 1-day rainfall totals as of Monday evening, Aug. 22, 2022. The map shows very high totals, particularly on the southeastern side of the city.

Zooming out and looking at the entire region, Dallas wasn’t the only location impacted by heavy rainfall. Persistent heavy rains fall across the entire Dallas/Fort Worth area.

24-hour radar estimated rainfall around Dallas, Texas and Fort Worth, Texas from Aug. 21, 2022, to Aug. 22, 2022

As of Monday evening, the official total precipitation reported by the Fort Worth National Weather Service office totaled 9.19″ of rainfall over the 24-hour period.

Photos from around Dallas, Texas on Aug. 22, 2022

A car sits in flood waters covering a closed highway in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A swamped car sits in flood waters covering a closed highway in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Cars that stalled in high water sit in receding flood waters in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Mon Lun attaches a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A car sits in flood waters covering a closed highway in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Flood waters cover a closed highway as a law enforcement officer stands by in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Semi-truck driver Steven Virgil walks in flood waters covering a closed highway in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. After checking the depth of the flash flood, Virgil decided to not drive across the water. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Semi-truck driver Steven Virgil walks into flood waters covering a closed highway to check the depth before trying to drive his truck through in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Virgil decided to not drive across the water. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

What records were broken by the flooding rains in Dallas, Texas on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, 2022?

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas reported several records were broken. The 24-hour rainfall total between 2 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2022, through 2 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022, totaled 9.19″. That is the second highest 24-hour total rainfall at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on record. It was only 0.38″ away from the heaviest 24-hour rainfall total of 9.57″ set in 1932.

Daily rainfall records were broken on both days as well. The Dallas/Fort Worth airport reported 3.53″ of rain on Aug. 21 which broke the previous daily record of 2.25″ set in 1919 for that date.

The daily rainfall record was also broken for Aug. 22. The previous record was 2.47″ set in 1916. The Dallas/Fort Worth airport recorded 5.66″ of rainfall on Aug. 22, 2022. That total also set a record for the highest single-day rainfall reported in Aug. Previously, the highest calendar day total rainfall was 4.28″ which fell on Aug. 28, 1946.

The rainfall total for Aug. 2022 jumped to 10.08″ as of 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 which makes it the second wettest Aug. on record for the Dallas/Fort Worth area. If another 0.26″ of rain falls before the end of the month, it will become the wettest August on record. The current record for wettest Aug. in the Dallas/Fort Worth area is 10.33″ set in 1915.