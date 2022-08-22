(WKBN) – Dallas, Texas is the latest area to receive record-setting rainfall leading to major flash flooding. Several precipitation records were broken according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas. The heavy rainfall forced closures of roads and lead to major flooding all around the city.
How much rain fell in Dallas, Texas on August 21st and 22nd, 2022?
Radar estimates show areas receiving greater than 10″ of rainfall within a 24-hour period. The image below is from the Dallas Water Utilities Floodway Operations District. It is showing 24-hour rainfall around the city of Dallas as of Monday evening, Aug. 22. There are spots showing greater than a foot of rainfall.
Zooming out and looking at the entire region, Dallas wasn’t the only location impacted by heavy rainfall. Persistent heavy rains fall across the entire Dallas/Fort Worth area.
As of Monday evening, the official total precipitation reported by the Fort Worth National Weather Service office totaled 9.19″ of rainfall over the 24-hour period.
Photos from around Dallas, Texas on Aug. 22, 2022
What records were broken by the flooding rains in Dallas, Texas on Aug. 21 and Aug. 22, 2022?
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas reported several records were broken. The 24-hour rainfall total between 2 p.m. on Aug. 21, 2022, through 2 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2022, totaled 9.19″. That is the second highest 24-hour total rainfall at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on record. It was only 0.38″ away from the heaviest 24-hour rainfall total of 9.57″ set in 1932.
Daily rainfall records were broken on both days as well. The Dallas/Fort Worth airport reported 3.53″ of rain on Aug. 21 which broke the previous daily record of 2.25″ set in 1919 for that date.
The daily rainfall record was also broken for Aug. 22. The previous record was 2.47″ set in 1916. The Dallas/Fort Worth airport recorded 5.66″ of rainfall on Aug. 22, 2022. That total also set a record for the highest single-day rainfall reported in Aug. Previously, the highest calendar day total rainfall was 4.28″ which fell on Aug. 28, 1946.
The rainfall total for Aug. 2022 jumped to 10.08″ as of 2 p.m. on Aug. 22 which makes it the second wettest Aug. on record for the Dallas/Fort Worth area. If another 0.26″ of rain falls before the end of the month, it will become the wettest August on record. The current record for wettest Aug. in the Dallas/Fort Worth area is 10.33″ set in 1915.