Record delays expected for Thanksgiving travel; lower gas prices

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be more people traveling this Thanksgiving holiday that any other since 2005.

Overall, an additional 1.6 million more will travel compared with last year, a 2.9 percent increase.

According to AAA, most people will drive to their destinations. Wednesday afternoon will be the worst travel period, nationally, with trips taking as much as four times longer than normal in major metro areas.

“The strong economy is giving many Americans the confidence to head out and visit their families and friends this Thanksgiving,” says Jim Lehman, president of AAA East Central. “Millions in our region will be hitting the roads and skies to create long-lasting memories.”

The good news is lower gas prices will help fuel everyone’s travel. Prices are currently trending about 10 cents cheaper in Ohio than the national average.