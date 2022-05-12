(WKBN) – Wayne Farms, LLC is recalling nearly 600,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast fillet products that may be undercooked.

The products were produced between Feb. 9 and April 30 of this year.

The recalled products are:

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.

16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing “CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

13-oz. tray-packed units containing “CRAZY FRESH Grilled Chicken Breast & Ancient Grains with Kale” and establishment number P-45204 inside the mark of inspection with Use By dates of 5/4/22 to 5/11/22.

13-oz. tray-packed units containing “quick & easy Grilled Chicken Breast & Ancient Grains with Kale” and establishment number P-45204 inside the mark of inspection with Use By dates of 5/4/22 to 5/11/22.

The recalled products’ establishment numbers are EST. 20214 or P-45204, which can be found on the case and packaging.

Credit: USDA

A customer complained to the company that the chicken product appeared to be undercooked, causing the recall.

So far, there have been no reports of reactions due to consuming the chicken.

For more information, visit the USDA’s website to view the full recall notice.