(WKBN) — Trader Joe’s has announced a voluntary product recall on its broccoli cheddar soup over possible insect contamination.

The company published that it was alerted by the supplier of Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (SKU# 68470) that products with Use By dates 07/18/23 – 09/15/23 may contain insects.

The FDA product recall report states the product has insects in the frozen broccoli florets. A total of 10,889 cases have been recalled.

No known adverse health effects have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed, the company reported.

The product was distributed in Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington and Connecticut.

If you purchased or received any donations of Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626)-599-3817.