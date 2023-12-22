(WKBN) – TJX is recalling foldable wood and rope bistro set chairs due to a fall hazard.

The recall was announced Friday by the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when someone sits on it, posing a fall hazard, the agency said. Eight reports have been received from customers who said the wooden frame of the chair broke and collapsed, resulting in six injuries.

Some of the sets were sold under Nautica or House & Garden brands.

The folding chair sets consist of one small wooden table and two or four foldable chairs made with wood frames, and rope on the seat and back in either gray, turquoise, brown, sand, black, aqua, pink, green, taupe or white, and a gold bar supporting the back legs.

Some chairs were sold individually at stores. The chairs were also sold online labeled as three-piece handcrafted in Vietnam and three-piece HD Furniture Group indoor-outdoor rope and Acacia Wood Bistro Table and Chairs Set.

About 29,000 units were sold.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to receive a full refund and dispose of the chairs.

Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, Homesense or Sierra store for a full refund.

Consumers can contact TJX toll-free at 888-520-0157 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/woodandropechair for more information.