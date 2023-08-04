(WKBN)- Thousands of baby monitors from Philips have been recalled due to an issue that causes batteries to overheat when charging, according to a press release.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said that about 12,850 units of the Philips Avent Digital Video Baby monitor are affected by the issue. Philips said that the monitors were produced between January 2016 and January 2020.

The release states that this issue could cause a risk of burns and property damage. The monitors that might be affected include:

SCD630

SCD843

