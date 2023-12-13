(WKBN)- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that some peach oat bars are being recalled nationwide.

The FDA announced that Bobo’s Peach Oat Bars are being recalled because they may contain undeclared coconut. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts or coconut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these snacks.

The recall began after it was discovered that the product containing coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of coconut on the ingredient deck. Peach Bars were distributed through retail stores nationwide and online orders on the Bobo’s website.

The product can be identified by the lot code found on a stamp on the front of the bar: 3J27111, The oat bars have a Best Buy date of 7/23/24. These wrapped bars can also be found in cartons with lot codes: 3J21111 or 3K01111 with best-by dates of 7/17/2024 and 7/28/2024 respectively. The bars are 3oz and may be a single bar or in a box of 12 with the UPC Code: 829262000203. The FDA states that no other Bobo’s product with this Best Buy date was impacted by the recall.

The FDA says that no illnesses have been reported to date.

Customers who have purchased the affected bars should return the product to where it was purchased to request an exchange or full refund if there is an allergy concern. Affected snacks should then be discarded in a secure place and not consumed.

For more information, please contact Bobo’s at info@eatbobos.com or 303-938-1977 between Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT.