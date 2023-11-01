(WKBN) – A pet food company that has sold its dog food to retailers in the United States nationwide is recalling some of its dog food products due to a possible salmonella risk.

According to an alert from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas is recalling three lots of Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

A voluntary recall was initiated after a third party conducted random sampling and product associated with three lots tested positive for salmonella. The FDA states that salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

People who are infected with salmonella should monitor themselves to make sure they don’t have nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Salmonella can result in more serious ailments like arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract symptoms. People exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

The FDA states that pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, you are asked to contact your veterinarian.

The affected products include:

Product Description Lot Number Bag Size Best By Date Victor Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula 1000016890 5 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016891 15 pound bag 6/12/2024 1000016892 40 pound bag 6/12/2024 Courtesy: FDA

The FDA said that no human or pet illnesses have been reported to date. The FDA said that this recall is separate and unrelated to the Mid America Pet Foods recall that was reported in September.

The FDA asks that you do not feed the recalled products to pets or any other animals. They state that pet owners should destroy the food in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access.

The FDA asks that people wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups and storage containers. Always make sure that you wash and sanitize your hands after handling recalled food or any utensils that come in contact with recalled food.

Consumers can contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at info@mapf.com or 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time, Monday through Friday for additional information.