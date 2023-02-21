Shelves normally meant for baby formula sit nearly empty at a store in downtown Washington, D.C., earlier this year. (Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Reckitt, a producer of nutrition products, announced Monday that it is voluntarily recalling two select batches of ProSobee 12.9 oz. Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula.

While Reckitt said there are no reports of contaminated products and that all products distributed went through extensive testing and tested negative for bacteria, there remains a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.

The announcement said the recall is for ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 oz containers was manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022. The products were distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico. The batches in question can be identified by the number on the bottom of the can. Recalled product batches are ZL2HZF and ZL2HZZ both with a UPC Code of 300871214415 and a “Use By Date” of “1 Mar 2024.” The recall involves approximately 145,000 cans.

Products that match these descriptions should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.

According to www.enfamil.com, ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Forumla is available at Columbus area Walmarts, Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, Target and Kroger, as well as RideAid stores in Marion, Mount Gilead and Mount Vernon.

Since October 2022, baby formula has been in short supply nationwide after Abbott’s recall in Feb. 2022, when three different Abbot Nutrition formulas were recalled due to five reported cases of infant illness.

In January, the Ohio Department of Health announced that on March 1, nearly all women, infants, and children formula alternatives introduced in 2022 will come to an end.

At this time no illnesses or adverse events have been reported for Reckitt products. But if parents have questions, they are encouraged to consult with their pediatrician or contact the company at 1-800-479-0551 or email consumer.relations@rb.com.