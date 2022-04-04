(WKBN) – According to an FDA report, Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc. is voluntarily recalling two popular products.

“The Mandalorian” Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68%, available in green and blue formulations and Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 68% are being recalled because FDA testing found benzene and methanol in the products respectively.

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Substantial exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it may result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, which can be life-threatening.

Substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system, or death.

Upon being notified of the testing results by FDA in late February, 2022, Best Brands promptly investigated and determined that both of the affected lots were produced during the months of April and May, 2020 and confirmed that the affected lots had already been removed from sale in April 2021 for unrelated commercial reasons.

Product MFG Lot # EXPIRE DATE NDC # Mickey Mouse Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20D21 6/30/2022 74530-013-02 The Mandalorian Hand Sanitizer, Ethyl Alcohol 68%, blue/green color, 2.11 fl. oz bottle 20E21 9/30/2022 74530-012-02 Courtesy of the FDA

As of Sunday, Best Brands Consumer Products, Inc. has not seen reports of adverse effects, but are still voluntarily recalling the products.

Consumers may contact Best Brands with questions regarding this recall or to request a refund by contacting Quality@BestBrandsintl.com. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program online.