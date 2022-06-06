NAPERVILLE, Illinois (WKBN)- Wilton Industries Inc. announced that they have issued a voluntary recall for some of their rainbow sprinkles.

On Thursday it was in reported in a press release that select lots of Rainbow Chip Crunch Sprinkles And Rainbow Sprinkles Mix are being recalled.

According to the press release, although the product label does indicate that it may contain milk, this recall is being conducted because some samples of the product were found to contain milk.

This recall is specific to the lot codes identified below. The lot codes can be found on the bottom of the container. Other lot codes on hand are safe and outside the limits of this recall.

RAINBOW CHIP CRUNCH SPRINKLES(710-5364) is distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce including www.wilton.com in the United States. This voluntary recall impacts lots 20294Z, 20314Z, 20345Z, 21013Z, 21022Z.

RAINBOW SPRINKLES MIX (710-0-0627) is distributed nationally through retail stores and ecommerce including www.wilton.com in the United States. This voluntary recall impacts lots 21005Z and 21111Z.

Consumers who have purchased these products should immediately dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. According to the press release, these products will be removed from shelves at several retailers and distributors nationwide.

If consumers have questions about this voluntary recall they can send an email to productrecall@wilton.comor contact Wilton’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-794-5866.