(WKBN)- According to a press release by the USDA., 585,030 pounds of frozen chicken breast fillets were recalled.

Wayne Farms LLC. reported that RTE (ready-to-eat) chicken breast fillet product may be undercooked.

The article said that the RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced between February 9 and April 30, 2022. The products subject to recall are:

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz “ ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.

ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23. 6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz “ ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.

ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23. 16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing “CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

The products have the establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case and packaging. The chicken fillets were shipped to distributors nationwide. They were distributed to retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.

The issue was discovered when the company received a consumer complaint that the food appeared to be undercooked. No confirmed adverse reactions to the products have been reported.

Consumers are urged not to eat the chicken and restaurants have been asked not to serve it. The USDA said that the food should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased.