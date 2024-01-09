WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN)- People who are hoping to have a Polish meal might want to be careful about what kielbasa they use.

According to a press release, Salm Partners LLC of Denmark, Wisconsin is recalling approximately 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday.

The ready-to-eat Parkview Turkey Polska Kielbasa was produced on October 27, 2023, and October 30, 2023. The following product is recalled:

13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed packages containing “PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA”, with P-32009 and “USE BY APR 24 24” or “USE BY APR 27 24” printed on the package.

According to the FSIS, the products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-32009” printed with the use-by date on the front of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Consumer complaints revealed that pieces of bone were found in the turkey kielbasa product. FSIS also received two consumer complaints regarding this issue.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers who have questions about the recall can contact Keith Lindsey, President/CEO, Salm Partners, LLC, at 920-863-5559 ext. 1346.