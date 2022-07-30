NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Arkansas-based establishment is recalling more than 100,000 pounds of frozen beef products, according to a release.

A release states 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products sold by Conagra Brands Inc. were labeled as beef and broccoli but contained orange chicken bits inside. The frozen beef products were produced on May 26 and May 27.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the major recall on Saturday stating that the product also contained egg, which is not an ingredient declared on the product label.

The product was shipped to retail locations nationwide and impacts the P.F. Chang’s Home Menu Beef and Broccoli frozen beef that is not sold at P.F. Chang’s restaurants.

FSIS says the product containing the recalled beef is inside a 22-ounce plastic bag with lot code “5006 2146 2012” and has a best-by date of May 21, 2023.

According to Conagra Brands Inc., there have been no reported adverse reactions to those who have consumed the product so far.

Consumers who purchased the products are urged to throw them away, not consume them or return them to the place of purchase.

For more information on the recall click here.