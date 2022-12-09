WOOSTER, Ohio (WKBN) — Hartzler Family Dairy announced Friday a voluntary recall of its quart-sized eggnog product with 12/15 and 12/25 sell-by dates due to undeclared allergens.

There was a labeling defect with the quart-sized bottles, and it did not include the list of ingredients in the product.

All Hartzler Family Dairy eggnog products in quart bottles should have a sticker on the cap of the product. If you have purchased a quart-sized bottle of the eggnog that does not have the proper label, the item can be returned to the location where it was purchased for a full refund or exchanged for a properly labeled product.

There have been no reports of illness involving the products addressed in this recall; however, individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of an allergic reaction after consuming Hartzler Family Dairy eggnog in quart bottles with sell-by dates of 12/15 and 12/25 should seek medical attention immediately.

Consumers with questions or concerns are invited to send an email to James@hartzlerdairy.com.