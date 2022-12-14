CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A bakery based out of Ohio is voluntarily recalling some of its pepperoni rolls.

Norcia Bakery of Canton is recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process, according to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The pepperoni rolls were produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022, to December 5, 2022, and they were available for sale between November 21, 2022, and December 5, 2022, in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne and Carrollton counties.

This issue was discovered by the Ohio Department of Agriculture during a routine inspection. The press release states that no reports of illness involving the product in this recall have happened, however, individuals exhibiting any symptoms of foodborne illness should contact a physician as soon as possible.

Customers who have purchased the pepperoni rolls should dispose of them or return them to the location they were bought.

Any customers with questions concerning this recall can contact Norcia Bakery at 330-454-1077.