ARLINGTON, Va. (WKBN) – Nestle Tollhouse chocolate chip cookie dough has been recalled, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the press release, Nestlé USA initiated a voluntary recall Thursday of ready-to-bake refrigerated NESTLÉ TOLL HOUSE STUFFED Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The FDA said that the cookie dough was produced between June 2022 and September 2022. The dough was distributed in the continental United States and Puerto Rico.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported.

According to the press release, anyone with the dough should not eat it and return it for a replacement or refund.

For any further support, contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.