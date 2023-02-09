(WKBN)- According to a press release, one company is recalling millions of bottles of cleaners that were produced from December 2022- January 2023.

The press release from the website of Fabuloso said that a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing of their bottles. With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products, causing Pseudomas species bacteria to surface.

According to the press release, serious infection can occur for people with weakened immune systems who are exposed to the bacteria. This also applies for people with external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions.

If inhaled, the bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. Medical treatment treatment may be necessary.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 80% of the bottles were never released for sale.

The list of impacted products are listed below:

For U.S. Consumers

Lavender Scent UPC # Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ) 035000995025 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000530325 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ 035000530585 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ 035000531223 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ 035000531230 Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON 035110043074 Refreshing Lemon Scent Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ) 035000995018 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ 035000974716 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000470416 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ 035000973542 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ 035000969873 Passion of Fruits Scent Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ 035000530981 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000530301 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ 035000530608 Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ 035000458162 Spring Fresh Scent Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ 035000530998 Ocean Scent Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON 035110043739

For more information on the recall, visit their website.