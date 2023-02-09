(WKBN)- According to a press release, one company is recalling millions of bottles of cleaners that were produced from December 2022- January 2023.

The press release from the website of Fabuloso said that a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing of their bottles. With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products, causing Pseudomas species bacteria to surface.

According to the press release, serious infection can occur for people with weakened immune systems who are exposed to the bacteria. This also applies for people with external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions.

If inhaled, the bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. Medical treatment treatment may be necessary.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 80% of the bottles were never released for sale.

The list of impacted products are listed below:

For U.S. Consumers

Lavender ScentUPC #
Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)035000995025
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ035000530325
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ035000530585
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ035000531223
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ035000531230
Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON035110043074
  
Refreshing Lemon Scent 
Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)035000995018
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ035000974716
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ035000470416
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ035000973542
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ035000969873
  
Passion of Fruits Scent 
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ035000530981
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ035000530301
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ035000530608
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ035000458162
  
Spring Fresh Scent 
Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ035000530998
  
Ocean Scent 
Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON035110043739

For more information on the recall, visit their website.