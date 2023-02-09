(WKBN)- According to a press release, one company is recalling millions of bottles of cleaners that were produced from December 2022- January 2023.
The press release from the website of Fabuloso said that a preservative was not added at the intended levels during manufacturing of their bottles. With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products, causing Pseudomas species bacteria to surface.
According to the press release, serious infection can occur for people with weakened immune systems who are exposed to the bacteria. This also applies for people with external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions.
If inhaled, the bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. Medical treatment treatment may be necessary.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 80% of the bottles were never released for sale.
The list of impacted products are listed below:
For U.S. Consumers
|Lavender Scent
|UPC #
|Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)
|035000995025
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ
|035000530325
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ
|035000530585
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ
|035000531223
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ
|035000531230
|Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON
|035110043074
|Refreshing Lemon Scent
|Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ)
|035000995018
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ
|035000974716
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ
|035000470416
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ
|035000973542
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ
|035000969873
|Passion of Fruits Scent
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ
|035000530981
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ
|035000530301
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ
|035000530608
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ
|035000458162
|Spring Fresh Scent
|Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ
|035000530998
|Ocean Scent
|Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON
|035110043739
For more information on the recall, visit their website.