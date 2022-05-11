FREDERICKSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) — Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Jams in Fredericksburg, Ohio is voluntarily recalling its Smokey BBQ Bacon Jam and Spicy Chili Bacon Jam, packaged in nine-ounce glass jars.

The recall is due to an undeclared soy allergen found in the Worcestershire Sauce and Hickory Smoke ingredients used in these jams. The recall is because the label does not state a soy allergen.

Products were available for sale from April 1, 2019, through May 9, 2022, online and at the following retailers and distributors:

• Ashery Country Store, 8922 State Route 241, Fredericksburg, OH 44627

• Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Noodles, 9140 CR 192 Fredericksburg, OH 44627

• Cracklin Pig Rosters Roasters, PO Box 450 Berlin OH 44610

• Hillside Orchard, PO Box 281 Hinckley, OH 44233

• Kountry Kin Crafts, 902 Planing Mill St. Caldwell OH 43724

• German Village, PO Box 223 Berlin, OH 44610

• Amish Originals, 8 N. State St. Westerville, OH 43081-2114

• Country Hills Market, 8229 County Road 201 Fredericksburg, OH 44627

• Amish Door Market, PO Box 215 Wilmot, OH 44689

• Hershberger’s Farm Market, 5452 State Route 557 Millersburg, OH 44654

• Bunker Hill Cheese, 6005 County Road 77 Millersburg, OH 44654

• Chuck Lager, 4500 New Linden Hall Rd. Pike Creek, DE 19808

• Steiner’s Furniture, LLC 10722 NW Grand Ave. Sun City, AZ 85351

• Doak Distributing, LLC Elmira, MI

• Maria Sobas, 2461 Timbers Edge Ln. Columbus, OH 43235

• Bork Farms, 537 Neal Rd. Homer City, PA 15748

• Anne’s Mercantile, 3825 N. Cramer St. Shorewood, WI 53211

• Burton Farms General Store, 425 Conover Blvd W. Conover, NC 28613

• Marie Bakers Gift Shop, PO Box 75 Longville, MN 56655

• Kidd’s Quality Merchandise, 849 Midway Road Alum Creek, WV 25003

• Orchard Farm Stand, 3350 NE Catawba Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452

• Mountain Witch Tea Company, 40641 Big Bear Blvd. Big Bear Lake, CA 93215

• The Pantry, 2122 US 92 Auburndale, FL 33823

• Garden Market, 4660 Hwy. 119 Montevallo, AL 35115

• Floyd’s on 60, 5830 Davis Creek Rd. Barboursville, WV 25504

• Nagel Farm Stand, 39491 Parson’s Rd. Grafton, OH 44044

• Farmers Meats & Deli, 12062 Winfield Rd. Winfield, WV 25213

• Cambridge True Value, 115 North Ashland St. Cambridge, MN 55008

• New Creation Farm, 12126 Clark Rd. Chardon, OH 44024

• J&J Sales, 5770 Spring Grove Dr. Solon, OH 44139

• Streb’s General Store, 4369 OH-39 Millersburg, OH 44654

• B & S Meat Packaging, 1007 Heber Springs Rd. Batesville, AR 72501

• Amish & Sofa City Outlet, 3383 Hickory Blvd. Hudson, NC 28638

• Bay 15, 115 N. Ashland St. Cambridge, MN 55008

• Bargain Depot, 18417 Swan Lake Dr. Lutz, FL 33549-5872

• Stirgwolt & Associates, 2439 Coltsbridge Dr. Lewis Center, OH 43035

• Beekers General Store, 226 E. Front St. PO Box 273 Pemberville, OH 43450

• Mountainside Exchange, 1325 Washington St. Clarkesville, GA 30523

• Jabella’s Roadside Market, PO Box 133 Wilmot, OH 44689

• Nana’s Crackers & Pretzels, Louisiana

• Walnut Creek Foods, PO Box 240 Walnut Creek, OH 44687

• Miller’s Farm Market, 7396 US Hwy. 97 Peshastin, WA 98847

• Quiet Harmony Ranch, 10684 Morrison Mikesell Rd. New Paris, OH 45347

The issue was found during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving this product, but people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy could run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Customers with a soy allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should throw it away and contact Mrs. Miller’s Homemade Jams for a replacement jar. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Brent Miller at info@millershomemadejams.com or 330-674-1165.