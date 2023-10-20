(WKBN) – Tiffany Food Corp of Brooklyn, NY is recalling all codes and flavors of Mini Fruit Jelly Cups, because they may pose a choking hazard.

Small jelly cups containing konjac powder have previously been implicated in choking deaths of children. Konjac and its consequent texture and consistency could pose a choking hazard to small children as well as adults with functional and/or anatomic abnormalities predisposing them to dysphagia.

The recalled jelly cups were distributed directly to supermarkets in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York State.

The jelly cups are individually sealed and packaged in large clear jars. Below are the products being recalled:

Lychee, 4 714379 320992, 52.9 oz, All lot codes Mango, 4 714379 321005, 52.9 oz, All lot codes Assorted, 4 714379 320985, 52.9 oz, All lot codes

No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date in connection with these products. The potential choking hazard was confirmed after discussion with a representative from the Food and Drug Administration.

Courtesy: FDA

Consumers who have purchased the above products are urged to return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or dispose of them in a sealed package inside a secure garbage can with a tight-fitting lid. For more information or inquiries, please contact the company at (347) 628-8588 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. EST.