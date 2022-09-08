(WKBN) – Certain masks for BiPAP and CPAP machines have been recalled, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA said that Philips Respironics (Philips) has recalled certain masks used with bilevel positive airway pressure (also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP or BPAP) machines and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines due to a safety concern that involves magnets.

More than 17 million masks are impacted by this recall. According to a press release from the FDA, five mask types are affected by the recall: the DreamWisp, DreamWear, Amara View, Wisp and Wisp Youth masks.

The magnets can affect the movement of certain implanted metallic medical devices, which could cause injury or death to the mask user or the person sleeping near the mask user.

The machines help people with conditions that include obstructive sleep apnea, respiratory insufficiency or respiratory failure as well as health conditions that cause pauses in breathing during sleep.

Philips reported 14 serious injuries, including pacemaker failure, arrhythmia, seizures and irregular blood pressure related to the use of the recalled masks.

You can find more information on the FDA’s website.