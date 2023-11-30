(WKBN)- The Food & Drug Administration announced the voluntary recall of pills that are used for male sexual enhancement.

According to the press release, Meta Herbal is voluntarily recalling 500 blister packs of Magnum XXL 9800 2000 mg per capsule.

The FDA states that the products are tainted with Sildenafil. Sildenafil is an ingredient known as a Phosphodiesterase Inhibitor (PDE-5) found in FDA-approved products for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction. The FDA states that products containing sildenafil cannot be marketed as dietary supplements.

The agency said that Magnum XXL 9800 capsules are an unapproved new drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established and, therefore, subject to recall. All blister packs of Magnum XXL 9800 are affected by this FDA recall.

The FDA said that consumption of products with undeclared sildenafil may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs (such as nitroglycerin) and may cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life-threatening. The agency said that among the adult male population, who are most likely to use this product, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk. To date, the company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The FDA said that the tainted product is marketed as a dietary supplement for male sexual enhancement and is packaged in blister packs of one pill, with a UPC 6 45759 99300 7 exp 1/2025. Each blister pack is sold individually and holds one Magnum XL 9800 capsule. The product was distributed and sold online on Amazon under the ASINs: B07P7ZH797, B07P94J3ZT, B07P6VK6N3, B076HNPZZZ.

Meta Herbal is notifying its customers via Amazon for refunds. Users who have the recalled product should stop using it and contact Meta Herbal for return/refund instructions.

Users with questions regarding this recall can contact Meta Herbal via email at info@metaherbal.com Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Negative reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

This recall is happening with the knowledge and guidance. of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.