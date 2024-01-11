(WJW) – More than 70,000 kids’ bike helmets are being recalled.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Scout model Retrospec helmets that do not meet federal safety regulations and could result in a head injury.

The helmets were sold at Walmart.com, Amazon, and other retailers, including independent bike shops, from February 2019 through March 2023.

Credit: CPSC

According to CPSC, the recall applies to sizes XS and S. The helmets were sold in the following colors and designs: Blippi, Blush, Brash Blue, Chameleon, Cool Mint, Matte Forest Green, Matte Black, Matte Navy, Matte White, Matte Burnt Orange, Matte Green, Matte Royal Blue, and Matte Whisper Pink.

Consumers are advised to stop using the helmets and contact Retrospec for a full refund.

CLICK HERE to start the return process. More details can be found, here.