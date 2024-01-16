(WKBN) – U.S. Trading Company of Hayward, California is recalling Dragonfly jelly bars due to a potential choking hazard.

The recall, announced on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, is due to the product containing konjac powder.

Konjac and its consequent texture and consistency could pose a choking hazard to small children as well as adults with functional or anatomic abnormalities, according to the FDA.

The recalled jelly bars were distributed to retailers nationwide.

The jelly bars are individually packed in small handbags and small backpacks. Below are the products being recalled:

Brand Product Name Size UPC Dragonfly Jelly Handbag 11.64oz 721557357156 Dragonfly Jelly Handbag 17.63oz 721557357163 Dragonfly Jelly Backpack 7.93oz 721557357170 Dragonfly Jelly Backpack 28.22oz 721557357187

The recall was initiated after the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets collected a sample of the jelly containing konjac, determining that they could cause choking.

No incidents of consumers choking have been reported to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products should return them to the store of purchase for a refund.

Consumers with questions or concerns should contact U.S. Trading Company at 510-781-1818 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PST.