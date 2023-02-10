(WHTM) — IKEA has recalled approximately 12,000 swivel chairs that may pose a fall and injury risk.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the leg base of the IKEA ODGER Swivel Chairs in the anthracite (gray) color can break.

Two injuries have been reported as a result of falls from broken chairs, according to the recall notice.

The name and date stamp of the product can be found underneath the seat, molded in the material of the chair.

The recalled chairs were sold between October 2019 and December 2022. The chairs come with a stamp consisting of week and year (YYWW), with the most recent date stamp of 2221.

Anyone with this chair should immediately stop using it and return it for a refund to any IKEA store or call IKEA toll-free at 888-966-4532 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET Monday through Friday,

For more information, visit the IKEA product recall website.