PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Nearly 16,000 pounds of sausage products from Hillshire Brands Company have been recalled due to possible contamination with bone fragments.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspections Services (FSIS) announced the recall of approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products.

The smoked sausage products were produced on June 14, 2023, and have and effect the following products.

14-oz. cryovac package containing one rope of “HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF” with lot codes in the form of the establishment number, line number and time of production in hours:minutes: seconds, “EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59” and use by date of “Nov 11 23” printed on the front of the package.

Hillshire Brands Company Recalls Smoked Sausage Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination -FSIS

The products were shipped to retail stores in Pennsylvania, along with California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Virginia.

There has been one reported oral injury associated with the consumption of the product.

Anyone who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase or throw them away.

The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received consumer complaints regarding bone fragments in the product. Also, FSIS received one consumer complaint regarding this issue.