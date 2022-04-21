ERWINNA, Pa. (WKBN) – Firehouse Jams is recalling over 700 pounds of its thermally processed, commercially sterile uncured bacon marmalade products.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.

The 10.5 oz. jars containing “Eat This – YUM! – Uncured Bacon Marmalade with Oranges and Balsamic Caramelized Onions” are the ones affected by the recall.

The products were produced on various dates prior to April 18, 2022, with use-by dates through April 2024.

The establishment number is EST. 47682.

The products were sold online and in stores nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of reactions after consumption.

For more information visit the FSIS’ recall announcement.