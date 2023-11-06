(WJW) – Thousands of baby loungers have been recalled due to a suffocation and entrapment risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reported the Yoocaa baby loungers sold on Amazon are being pulled.

The recall includes more than 4,100 loungers that the CPSC said create “an unsafe sleeping environment for infants and [pose] a suffocation risk and fall and entrapment hazards to infants.”

According to the CPSC, the product’s sides are shorter than the minimum side height limit, while the sleeping pad’s thickness exceeds the maximum limit.

The CPSC said that means the infant could fall out of the lounger or become entrapped.

The recall was issued on Thursday.

This recall involves baby loungers made of a cloth cover with a foam sleeping pad and padded bumper. The baby loungers were advertised as “baby lounger” and “baby nest” and were sold in different printed fabrics and colors, including animal, blue star, cloud, feather, flower, forest, leaf, pink star, polar bear and zoo. “SLEEPING SET” is printed on a tag sewn on the interior of the cover.

The recall applies to products purchased on or after June 23, 2022, manufactured with “LOT” markings on the packaging of 20220623 (representing June 23, 2022) or later dates.

Yoocaa Direct and Amazon are contacting people who bought the loungers directly, according to the CPSC.

No injuries have been reported.

The loungers were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from January 2021 through May 2023 for between $30 and $55.