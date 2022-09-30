(WHTM) — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has issued a food safety alert regarding a multistate outbreak of Listeria in certain Brie and Camembert cheeses.

According to the CDC, six people have been infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas. The release says five people have been hospitalized, however, no deaths have been reported.

Interviews with sick people and lab data show that brie and camembert made by Old Europoe Cheese Inc. may be contaminated with Listeria and may be making people sick.

On Friday, Sept. 30, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert cheese. Recalled cheeses were sold nationwide in the United States and Mexico at supermarkets, other retail stores, and wholesale stores. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

If you have any of the recalled cheese, you are asked to throw it away immediately.