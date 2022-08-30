NEWBURG, Pa. (WXIN) – Various kinds of cheeses are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall involves cheeses from Keswick Creamery. They were recalled after routine sampling revealed some finished products contained the bacteria. The creamery stopped production and distribution until the cause of the problem can be determined.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

What cheeses are included in the recall?

The recalled cheeses were distributed at Dupont Circle Freshfarm Market in Washington, D.C.; Takoma Park Farmers Market in Takoma Park, Maryland; Smith Meadows Farm Store in Berryville, Virginia; Oylers Organic Farms and Market in Biglerville, Pennsylvania; and Talking Breads Farm Store in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

The following products are included in the recall:

Calverley Cheese in 4-12-ounce packages

Vulkwin’s Folly Cheese in 4-12-ounce packages

Havarti Cheese in 4-12-ounce packages

Vermeer Cheese in 4-12-ounce packages

Wallaby Cheese in 4-12-ounce packages

Cider Washed Tomme Cheese in 4-12-ounce packages

Feta cheese in 4-12-ounce packages

Whole Milk Ricotta, 8- and 16-ounce clear deli container, expiration dates 7/18/22, 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/18/22

Bovre Cheese (plain, oregano and garlic, herbes de Provence, cranberry and honey), 8-ounce clear deli container, expiration dates 7/25/22, 8/1/22, 8/8/22, 8/22/22

Quark Cheese (plain and dill and onion), 8- and 16-ounce clear deli container, expiration dates 7/7/22, 8/4/22, 8/25/22

What is listeria?

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium that can cause listeriosis, a serious infection. It can also cause common food poisoning symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says around 1,600 people get listeriosis every year, resulting in about 260 deaths. It is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.

Invasive listeriosis happens when the bacteria spread beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Symptoms usually start within two weeks after eating food contaminated with listeria.

Symptoms in pregnant people are usually mild, with some never showing symptoms. However, the CDC says, infection during pregnancy commonly results in miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection in the newborn.

In non-pregnant people, the CDC says, symptoms can be severe, with almost 1 in 20 people with invasive listeriosis dying.

Anyone who bought any of the listed cheeses is urged to throw them away. Customers can email Keswick Creamery directly at keswickrecall@gmail.com or call 1-800-946-1631 Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET to report their product and receive a full refund.