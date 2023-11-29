***Learn about a cantaloupe recall in the video above.***

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Fishers Foods is recalling brownies sold at its Canton grocery stores, the Ohio Department of Agriculture confirmed Tuesday.

During a routine inspection, officials learned that the brownies sold at Fishers Foods contained undeclared milk and Red 40.

The company voluntarily recalled its brownies, signature brownies, brownie (no nuts), German choc iced brownies, 2 bite brownie, brownie tray, plain brownie and individual turtle brownie.

The recalled desserts were sold individually packaged and in two-packs at the Fishers Foods stores on Fulton Drive NW and W. Tuscarawas Street in Canton.

They have a use-by date of Nov. 13, 2023, through Dec. 1, 2023.

There have been no reported illnesses, but the Ohio Department of Agriculture urges anyone with milk or Red 40 allergy to throw the brownies away or return them for a refund.

Any other questions about the recall can be directed to Fishers Foods Customer Service at (330) 497-3000.