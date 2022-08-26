(WKBN) — A voluntary recall has been issued for animal cookies sold in Target stores nationwide.

The company, D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc., believes their 44-ounce plastic bear-shaped jug of Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies may contain metal.

The recall is limited to products with the following information:

Best By Date: 21FEB2023

Jug Lot Number: Y052722

Case Lot Number: Y052722

Time Stamp: From 15:00 to 23:00

UPC Code: 085239817698

This information can be found printed on the back side of the bear jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.

If you purchased the recalled product, stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you have more questions call D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.