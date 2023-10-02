(WJW) – More than 6,000 air fryers are being recalled because they can catch fire.

This recall involves Secura air fryers with model number SAF-53D (TXG-DT16E) with date code 1901 and model number SAF-53 (TXG-DS16) with date codes 1903 and 1904.

A wire connection in the air fryer can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been nine reports of air fryers catching fire, burning and smoking.

About 6,400 air fryers were sold on Amazon or Secura between May 2019 through October 2020.

People who have the air fryer are asked to stop using it immediately. Secura will offer a free replacement of Secura product or an Amazon gift card.

To receive the gift card or replacement product, consumers must provide their contact information and submit photos of the recalled unit with the power cord cut off and include information on the product’s date code located at the bottom of the product.