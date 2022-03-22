Skip to content
Carbon monoxide alarms recalled over failure to alert
Top Product Recalls Headlines
Hand sanitizer recalled over toxic chemicals
Disney-themed hand sanitizers recalled
Skippy recalling peanut butters sold in 18 states
Some Suave antiperspirant products being recalled
Recalled Easter cookie kit labeling omits allergen
Stutzman Farms recalls flour products, pie crusts
More Product Recalls
Target Good and Gather snack recalled
Pfizer recalls 3 types of blood pressure medication
FDA: Plant issues to blame for baby formula recall
FDA details problems at plant behind formula recall
General Motors recalls 740K SUVs over bright headlights
Trending on WKBN.com
Mother says she’s stuck in rewind over son’s murder
Police: Man arrested on child sex, stalking charges
Browns’ quarterback finds new NFL home
Man takes back plea in attack at Struthers business
Injury and arrest after Walmart return goes wrong
