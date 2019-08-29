Breaking News
Audit finds Youngstown misused water and sewer funds

RECALL: Over 20,000 cooktops recalled for fire, burn hazard

The Product Safety Commission says the cooktop can turn on by itself and pose a burn or fire hazard

Cooktop recall

Photo from the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

(WKBN) – Some cooktops manufactured by several popular brands are being recalled.

Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand are recalling 26,300 glass cooktops because they could potentially create a fire hazard.

This recall involves cooktops with a glass cooking surface, touch controls, radiant and downdraft radiant models sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands with the following model numbers.

The appliances were manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019.

The brand name is printed on the cooktop and the model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop. The model numbers beginning with K are KitchenAid models, the model numbers beginning with W are Whirlpool models, and the model numbers beginning with J are JennAir models.

Model Numbers
Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
KCES950HSSKCES950HBL
KCES956HSSKCES956HBL
WCE97US0HSWCE97US0HB
WCE97US6HSWCE97US6HB
JEC4430HSJEC4430HB
JEC4536HSJEC4536HB
JEC4424HB 
Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin With:
JED4430GBJED4536GB
JED4430GSJED4536GS

The commission says the cooktop can turn on by itself and pose a burn or fire hazard.

The toll-free number for Whirlpool can be reached at 888-900-7897. Or you can check their website for the models under recall.

