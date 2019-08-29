RECALL: Over 20,000 cooktops recalled for fire, burn hazard

The Product Safety Commission says the cooktop can turn on by itself and pose a burn or fire hazard

(WKBN) – Some cooktops manufactured by several popular brands are being recalled.

Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brand are recalling 26,300 glass cooktops because they could potentially create a fire hazard.

This recall involves cooktops with a glass cooking surface, touch controls, radiant and downdraft radiant models sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands with the following model numbers.

The appliances were manufactured from December 2016 through July 2019.

The brand name is printed on the cooktop and the model number and serial numbers are printed on the underside of the cooktop. The model numbers beginning with K are KitchenAid models, the model numbers beginning with W are Whirlpool models, and the model numbers beginning with J are JennAir models.

Model Numbers Radiant Model Numbers Begin With: KCES950HSS KCES950HBL KCES956HSS KCES956HBL WCE97US0HS WCE97US0HB WCE97US6HS WCE97US6HB JEC4430HS JEC4430HB JEC4536HS JEC4536HB JEC4424HB Downdraft Radiant Model Numbers Begin With: JED4430GB JED4536GB JED4430GS JED4536GS

The commission says the cooktop can turn on by itself and pose a burn or fire hazard.

The toll-free number for Whirlpool can be reached at 888-900-7897. Or you can check their website for the models under recall.