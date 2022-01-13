(WKBN) – Children’s robes sold on Amazon are being recalled for failure to meet flammability standards, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

The recall involves about 3,500 children’s robes from the brand HulovoX that were sold online at Amazon.com from January 2021 through May 2021 for about $30.

The long-sleeved robes are made of 100% micro-polyester and were available in sizes 3T through 12. The robes were sold in 22 multicolored tie-dye and rainbow colors.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and stop using them.

Amazon will be contacting customers on how to return the products for a refund. Consumers can also contact HulovoX for instructions on how to return the products for a full refund.