(WKBN) – The U.S. Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that General Electric (GE) would be recalling six types of their stainless steel refrigerators.

The products, GE-brand Free-Standing French Door Refrigerators in Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel, have freezer doors that are detaching.

There have been 71 reports of this error, which has caused 37 injuries including three major falls, so far.

The refrigerators with this issue were manufactured between February 2020 and August 2021.

GE is scheduling a free in-home repair for consumers with this product. They are already contacting customers directly.

For model numbers and more information, visit the U.S. Product Safety Commission’s website.