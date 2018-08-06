Recall expanded for blood pressure medicines due to cancer risk

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

WASHINGTON (WCMH) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded its recall worldwide for certain blood pressure medicines due to a possible cancer risk.

According to the FDA, several drug products containing the active ingredient valsartan, which is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, are being voluntarily recalled due to the possible impurity of a potential carcinogen N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA).

The recall has now gone global after the FDA added several new pharmaceuticals to the list including:

Teva (labeled as Major Pharmaceuticals)

Prinston (labeled as Solco Healthcare LLC)

Teva (labeled as Actavis)

AvKARE

Remedy Repack

A-S Medication Solutions

Bryant Ranch Prepack Inc.

H J Harkins Company

Proficient Rx LP

Northwind

To see a list of medications NOT recalled click here: Valsartan Products Not Currently Recalled

The FDA says that patients who are taking the recalled valsartan-containing medicines should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product.

To determine whether a specific product has been recalled, patients should look at the drug name and company name on the label of their prescription bottle. If the information is not on the bottle, patients should contact the pharmacy that dispensed the medicine.

Patients should also contact their healthcare professional (the pharmacist who dispensed the medication or doctor who prescribed the medication) if their medicine is included in this recall to discuss their treatment, which may include another valsartan product not affected by this recall or an alternative treatment option.