(WKBN) – The National Association of Realtors is fighting a court ruling that says homeowners who post floorplans of their homes on Zillow, Redfin, Realtor.com and other services could be open to copyright lawsuits.

The United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit said the drawings are protected. It’s an issue that has been in the courts for a few years.

NAR representatives say the ruling invalidates “decades of legal precedent.” At the center of the issue is the Copyright Act of 1976 and whether homeowners can post pictorial representations or renderings of floor plans without the designer’s consent.

NAR filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court about the case.

“The U.S. housing market accounted for roughly 18% of our country’s GDP in 2020,” said NAR General Counsel Katie Johnson. “The Eighth Circuit’s decision not only puts countless consumers at risk of costly, burdensome litigation for making a floorplan of their own home, but it also strains a key sector of America’s economy and threatens a critical tool of transparency for potential home buyers.”

Trade professionals and home designers agree that they are hurt when copyrighted work is displayed without their consent.

NAR argues that floor plans are necessary when listing a house and that recreations of floorplans are also necessary for renovation permits and appraisals.